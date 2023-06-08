Humana Inc. (HUM) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $504.69

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) closed the day trading at $504.69 down -1.26% from the previous closing price of $511.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 920861 shares were traded. HUM stock price reached its highest trading level at $511.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $502.02.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HUM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.55. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on April 21, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $597.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 04 when Diamond Susan M sold 4,156 shares for $526.28 per share. The transaction valued at 2,187,226 led to the insider holds 3,931 shares of the business.

BROUSSARD BRUCE D sold 17,575 shares of HUM for $8,890,233 on Feb 27. The President & CEO now owns 70,040 shares after completing the transaction at $505.85 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Huval Timothy S., who serves as the Chief Administrative Officer of the company, sold 2,628 shares for $510.30 each. As a result, the insider received 1,341,080 and left with 4,968 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HUM now has a Market Capitalization of 63.06B and an Enterprise Value of 61.34B. As of this moment, Humana’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUM has reached a high of $571.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $418.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 514.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 508.40.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HUM traded about 901.43K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HUM traded about 878.45k shares per day. A total of 125.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.71M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HUM as of May 14, 2023 were 1.52M with a Short Ratio of 1.52M, compared to 1.69M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.22% and a Short% of Float of 1.22%.

Dividends & Splits

HUM’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.54, up from 3.25 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.69%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.64. The current Payout Ratio is 13.10% for HUM, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 31, 1991 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $8.92 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $9.16 and a low estimate of $8.64, while EPS last year was $8.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $7.59, with high estimates of $8.34 and low estimates of $6.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $28.91 and $28.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $28.35. EPS for the following year is $32.09, with 20 analysts recommending between $33.24 and $31.14.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $26.18B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $27.15B to a low estimate of $25.73B. As of the current estimate, Humana Inc.’s year-ago sales were $23.72B, an estimated increase of 10.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $25.44B, an increase of 11.80% over than the figure of $10.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $26.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $24.73B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HUM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $106.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $101.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $103.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $92.99B, up 10.90% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $112.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $117.21B and the low estimate is $108.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.