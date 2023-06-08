In spite of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s (NYSE:RNR) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

The closing price of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) was $193.44 for the day, up 0.15% from the previous closing price of $193.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 568277 shares were traded. RNR stock price reached its highest trading level at $194.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $191.49.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RNR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on May 25, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $238 from $234 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when ODonnell Kevin bought 13,020 shares for $192.00 per share. The transaction valued at 2,499,840 led to the insider holds 296,025 shares of the business.

Sanders Carol P sold 1,515 shares of RNR for $320,146 on Feb 16. The Director now owns 5,629 shares after completing the transaction at $211.32 per share. On Nov 29, another insider, Brosnan Sean G, who serves as the SVP, Chief Investment Officer of the company, sold 850 shares for $187.74 each. As a result, the insider received 159,579 and left with 19,038 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RNR now has a Market Capitalization of 9.90B and an Enterprise Value of 10.73B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RNR has reached a high of $223.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $124.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 202.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 182.41.

Shares Statistics:

RNR traded an average of 460.57K shares per day over the past three months and 1.08M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 51.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.30M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RNR as of May 14, 2023 were 485.71k with a Short Ratio of 0.49M, compared to 515.33k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.11% and a Short% of Float of 1.26%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.49, RNR has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.52. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.88.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $7.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $9.01 and a low estimate of $6, while EPS last year was $5.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.57, with high estimates of $6.52 and low estimates of -$0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $30.75 and $19.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $25.02. EPS for the following year is $28.41, with 8 analysts recommending between $34 and $21.2.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.73B to a low estimate of $1.67B. As of the current estimate, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $866.97M, an estimated increase of 96.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.75B, an increase of 36.40% less than the figure of $96.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.77B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.74B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RNR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.33B, up 10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.89B and the low estimate is $7.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.