Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Records -2.69% Price decrease in Wednesday Trading

The closing price of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) was $307.24 for the day, down -2.69% from the previous closing price of $315.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1358870 shares were traded. ISRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $314.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $306.79.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ISRG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 106.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on April 19, 2023, Reiterated its Overweight rating but revised its target price to $310 from $289 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when BARRATT CRAIG H sold 2,000 shares for $306.00 per share. The transaction valued at 612,000 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

RUBASH MARK J sold 7,323 shares of ISRG for $2,196,900 on Apr 28. The Director now owns 15,482 shares after completing the transaction at $300.00 per share. On Apr 24, another insider, Rosa David J., who serves as the EVP Chief Strategy & Growth Of of the company, sold 40,764 shares for $299.20 each. As a result, the insider received 12,196,446 and left with 155,712 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ISRG now has a Market Capitalization of 107.66B and an Enterprise Value of 102.96B. As of this moment, Intuitive’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 84.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 47.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 53.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ISRG has reached a high of $318.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $180.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 291.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 250.70.

Shares Statistics:

ISRG traded an average of 1.62M shares per day over the past three months and 1.5M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 350.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 348.62M. Insiders hold about 0.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ISRG as of May 14, 2023 were 2.62M with a Short Ratio of 2.62M, compared to 2.42M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.75% and a Short% of Float of 0.75%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.37 and a low estimate of $1.23, while EPS last year was $1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.4, with high estimates of $1.46 and low estimates of $1.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.68 and $5.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.47. EPS for the following year is $6.42, with 24 analysts recommending between $6.88 and $6.09.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 19 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.79B to a low estimate of $1.71B. As of the current estimate, Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.52B, an estimated increase of 14.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.78B, an increase of 17.20% over than the figure of $14.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.86B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.74B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ISRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.22B, up 14.60% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.51B and the low estimate is $7.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.