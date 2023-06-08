Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $11.51

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) closed the day trading at $11.51 up 2.13% from the previous closing price of $11.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3416415 shares were traded. IRWD stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.26.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IRWD, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 36.30 and its Current Ratio is at 36.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CapitalOne on September 02, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when MCCOURT Thomas A sold 26,632 shares for $10.70 per share. The transaction valued at 284,962 led to the insider holds 758,284 shares of the business.

MCCOURT Thomas A sold 36,000 shares of IRWD for $364,320 on May 22. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 784,916 shares after completing the transaction at $10.12 per share. On May 22, another insider, Shetzline Michael, who serves as the CMO,SVP,Head-Res&Drug of the company, sold 10,324 shares for $10.12 each. As a result, the insider received 104,479 and left with 321,131 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IRWD now has a Market Capitalization of 1.79B and an Enterprise Value of 1.47B. As of this moment, Ironwood’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.51 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IRWD has reached a high of $12.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.07.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IRWD traded about 2.41M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IRWD traded about 1.81M shares per day. A total of 154.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 150.89M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 112.77% stake in the company. Shares short for IRWD as of May 14, 2023 were 16.56M with a Short Ratio of 16.56M, compared to 20.13M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.66% and a Short% of Float of 17.45%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.04 and $0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.01. EPS for the following year is $0.91, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.02 and $0.71.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $103.71M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $104.4M to a low estimate of $102.6M. As of the current estimate, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $97.23M, an estimated increase of 6.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $110.23M, an increase of 0.80% less than the figure of $6.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $112.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $108.38M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IRWD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $429.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $425.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $427.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $410.6M, up 4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $443.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $459.6M and the low estimate is $434.25M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.