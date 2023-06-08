It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) stock

The price of Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE: CXM) closed at $14.30 in the last session, down -2.72% from day before closing price of $14.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1776729 shares were traded. CXM stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.16.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CXM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 364.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on January 24, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when Adams Diane sold 550 shares for $11.70 per share. The transaction valued at 6,435 led to the insider holds 282,178 shares of the business.

Thomas Ragy sold 1,557 shares of CXM for $18,513 on May 01. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 499,937 shares after completing the transaction at $11.89 per share. On May 01, another insider, Adams Diane, who serves as the Chief Culture & Talent Officer of the company, sold 450 shares for $11.89 each. As a result, the insider received 5,350 and left with 282,728 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CXM now has a Market Capitalization of 3.83B and an Enterprise Value of 3.24B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.01 whereas that against EBITDA is -177.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CXM has reached a high of $14.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.33.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CXM traded on average about 1.39M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.17M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 262.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.00M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CXM as of May 14, 2023 were 3.8M with a Short Ratio of 3.80M, compared to 3.93M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.42% and a Short% of Float of 3.37%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.27, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.35 and $0.22.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CXM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $715M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $712.98M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $713.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $618.19M, up 15.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $827.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $845.5M and the low estimate is $811.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.