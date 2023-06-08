ITT Inc. (ITT)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) closed at $86.65 in the last session, up 3.50% from day before closing price of $83.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 640981 shares were traded. ITT stock price reached its highest trading level at $86.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.14.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ITT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on July 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $74 from $113 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Flynn Ryan F. sold 2,197 shares for $87.22 per share. The transaction valued at 191,618 led to the insider holds 16,547 shares of the business.

Caprais Emmanuel sold 2,772 shares of ITT for $203,742 on Sep 02. The SVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 13,818 shares after completing the transaction at $73.50 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, Gustafsson Mary Elizabeth, who serves as the SVP, General Counsel of the company, sold 3,206 shares for $81.95 each. As a result, the insider received 262,732 and left with 53,477 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ITT now has a Market Capitalization of 7.14B and an Enterprise Value of 7.15B. As of this moment, ITT’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ITT has reached a high of $95.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $63.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 82.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.07.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ITT traded on average about 465.29K shares per day over the past 3-months and 511.36k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 82.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.25M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ITT as of May 14, 2023 were 936.92k with a Short Ratio of 0.94M, compared to 778.89k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.14% and a Short% of Float of 1.30%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ITT is 1.16, which was 1.08 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.03. The current Payout Ratio is 22.30% for ITT, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 31, 2011 when the company split stock in a 10000:3316 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.19 and a low estimate of $1.14, while EPS last year was $0.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.23, with high estimates of $1.27 and low estimates of $1.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.95 and $4.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.87. EPS for the following year is $5.49, with 10 analysts recommending between $5.64 and $5.25.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $790.73M. It ranges from a high estimate of $797.7M to a low estimate of $782M. As of the current estimate, ITT Inc.’s year-ago sales were $733.3M, an estimated increase of 7.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $809.97M, an increase of 7.90% over than the figure of $7.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $822.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $786.95M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ITT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.99B, up 8.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.43B and the low estimate is $3.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.