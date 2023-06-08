Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Rise 5.11% in Day Trading, Closes at $28.98

As of close of business last night, Kennametal Inc.’s stock clocked out at $28.98, up 5.11% from its previous closing price of $27.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 911227 shares were traded. KMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.58.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KMT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on July 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $19 from $27 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Witt John Wayne sold 800 shares for $29.61 per share. The transaction valued at 23,692 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Witt John Wayne sold 730 shares of KMT for $21,170 on Feb 17. The Vice President now owns 800 shares after completing the transaction at $29.00 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, Witt John Wayne, who serves as the Vice President of the company, sold 700 shares for $25.50 each. As a result, the insider received 17,850 and left with 1,530 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KMT now has a Market Capitalization of 2.33B and an Enterprise Value of 2.93B. As of this moment, Kennametal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.43 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KMT has reached a high of $30.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.72.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KMT traded 1.10M shares on average per day over the past three months and 831.12k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 80.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.88M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.43% stake in the company. Shares short for KMT as of May 14, 2023 were 5.91M with a Short Ratio of 5.91M, compared to 4.22M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.37% and a Short% of Float of 11.33%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.80, KMT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.56. The current Payout Ratio is 52.70% for KMT, which recently paid a dividend on May 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 18, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.65 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.65 and $1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.6. EPS for the following year is $1.87, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.14 and $1.66.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $565.82M. It ranges from a high estimate of $578.1M to a low estimate of $546M. As of the current estimate, Kennametal Inc.’s year-ago sales were $530.02M, an estimated increase of 6.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $520M, an increase of 6.50% less than the figure of $6.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $531.53M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $499.12M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.01B, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.21B and the low estimate is $2.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.