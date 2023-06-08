Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Decline -12.52% in Day Trading, Closes at $0.61

The price of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) closed at $0.61 in the last session, down -12.52% from day before closing price of $0.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0877 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1577268 shares were traded. LPTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7127 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LPTX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.20 and its Current Ratio is at 10.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on October 04, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LPTX now has a Market Capitalization of 83.61M and an Enterprise Value of -17.85M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -66.81 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LPTX has reached a high of $1.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4890, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6723.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LPTX traded on average about 965.55K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.7M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 129.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.38M. Insiders hold about 8.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LPTX as of May 14, 2023 were 11.52M with a Short Ratio of 11.52M, compared to 11.51M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.65% and a Short% of Float of 10.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.34 and -$0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.49. EPS for the following year is -$0.33, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.46.