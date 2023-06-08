Lifecore Biomedical Inc. (LFCR) Stocks Hit Low of $7.92 Before Closing at $8.34

In the latest session, Lifecore Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) closed at $8.34 down -1.88% from its previous closing price of $8.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 896243 shares were traded. LFCR stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.92.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lifecore Biomedical Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stephens on March 20, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $2 from $11 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP bought 345,260 shares for $7.97 per share. The transaction valued at 2,751,722 led to the insider holds 1,972,853 shares of the business.

WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP bought 282,486 shares of LFCR for $2,251,413 on Nov 25. The 10% Owner now owns 2,438,180 shares after completing the transaction at $7.97 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LFCR now has a Market Capitalization of 257.74M and an Enterprise Value of 381.72M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.20 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LFCR has reached a high of $11.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.94.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LFCR has traded an average of 1.19M shares per day and 598.29k over the past ten days. A total of 29.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.04M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LFCR as of May 14, 2023 were 1.6M with a Short Ratio of 1.60M, compared to 1.47M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.27% and a Short% of Float of 6.04%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.82, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.96 and -$2.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.97. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.42 and -$0.34.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $29.02M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $29.05M to a low estimate of $28.99M. As of the current estimate, Lifecore Biomedical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $47.63M, an estimated decrease of -39.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.1M, a decrease of -46.00% less than the figure of -$39.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $24.53M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21.68M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LFCR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $138.81M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $138.81M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $138.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $185.79M, down -25.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $119.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $124.52M and the low estimate is $113.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -14.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.