M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC)’s EPS estimates by 5 analysts

As of close of business last night, M.D.C. Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $44.45, up 1.62% from its previous closing price of $43.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 719703 shares were traded. MDC stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.74.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MDC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on November 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $28 from $27 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Baker Raymond T sold 29,160 shares for $41.24 per share. The transaction valued at 1,202,558 led to the insider holds 48,526 shares of the business.

Martin Robert Nathaniel sold 13,226 shares of MDC for $549,540 on May 09. The SVP and CFO now owns 299,962 shares after completing the transaction at $41.55 per share. On May 05, another insider, MANDARICH DAVID D, who serves as the President, CEO and Director of the company, sold 157,044 shares for $41.45 each. As a result, the insider received 6,509,474 and left with 5,097,022 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MDC now has a Market Capitalization of 3.25B and an Enterprise Value of 3.29B. As of this moment, M.D.C.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.60 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDC has reached a high of $43.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.88.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MDC traded 665.74K shares on average per day over the past three months and 569.88k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 72.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.45M. Insiders hold about 7.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MDC as of May 14, 2023 were 2.39M with a Short Ratio of 2.39M, compared to 2.44M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.27% and a Short% of Float of 5.00%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.00, MDC has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.87. The current Payout Ratio is 29.00% for MDC, which recently paid a dividend on May 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 01, 2021 when the company split stock in a 13:12 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $2.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.78, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.94 and $3.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.51. EPS for the following year is $3.82, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.65 and $2.05.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $931.97M. It ranges from a high estimate of $950M to a low estimate of $908M. As of the current estimate, M.D.C. Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.49B, an estimated decrease of -37.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $957.8M, a decrease of -33.60% over than the figure of -$37.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $888M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.72B, down -30.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.66B and the low estimate is $3.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.