MasterBrand Inc. (MBC) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The price of MasterBrand Inc. (NYSE: MBC) closed at $11.04 in the last session, up 0.45% from day before closing price of $10.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6539822 shares were traded. MBC stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.90.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MBC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on May 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $13 from $9 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 23 when GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC bought 1,481 shares for $8.51 per share. The transaction valued at 12,608 led to the insider holds 15,779,507 shares of the business.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC sold 1,362 shares of MBC for $11,703 on Jan 23. The 10% Owner now owns 15,778,583 shares after completing the transaction at $8.59 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MBC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.42B and an Enterprise Value of 2.31B. As of this moment, MasterBrand’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.73 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MBC has reached a high of $15.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.82.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MBC traded on average about 1.22M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.51M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 128.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.43M. Insiders hold about 0.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.93% stake in the company. Shares short for MBC as of May 14, 2023 were 3.45M with a Short Ratio of 3.45M, compared to 3.92M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.69% and a Short% of Float of 3.14%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.25 and $1.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.19. EPS for the following year is $1.32, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.4 and $1.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MBC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.28B, down -14.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.86B and the low estimate is $2.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.