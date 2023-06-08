MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE: MFA) closed at $11.23 in the last session, up 0.90% from day before closing price of $11.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1306686 shares were traded. MFA stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.15.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MFA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 09 when STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP GLOBAL sold 10,188,539 shares for $10.07 per share. The transaction valued at 102,632,210 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP GLOBAL sold 450,000 shares of MFA for $4,723,065 on Jan 06. The 10% Owner now owns 10,188,539 shares after completing the transaction at $10.50 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, Wulfsohn Bryan, who serves as the SVP & Co-Chief Invest. Ofcr of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $10.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 32,250 and bolstered with 63,350 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MFA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.14B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MFA has reached a high of $14.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.36.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MFA traded on average about 1.27M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.18M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 101.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.16M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MFA as of May 14, 2023 were 2.07M with a Short Ratio of 2.07M, compared to 2.43M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.03% and a Short% of Float of 2.04%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MFA is 1.40, which was 1.58 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 14.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.87%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 13.23.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.83 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was -$1.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.85 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.08 and $1.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.98. EPS for the following year is $2.58, with 3 analysts recommending between $4.98 and $1.27.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $49.41M. It ranges from a high estimate of $59.1M to a low estimate of $39M. As of the current estimate, MFA Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $52.58M, an estimated decrease of -6.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $50.6M, a decrease of -3.20% over than the figure of -$6.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $59.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $39.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MFA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $328M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $160.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $240.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $223.58M, up 7.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $193.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $243.4M and the low estimate is $146.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -19.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.