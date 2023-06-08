Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) Rise 0.94% in Day Trading, Closes at $280.86

The price of Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE: MSI) closed at $280.86 in the last session, up 0.94% from day before closing price of $278.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 650208 shares were traded. MSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $281.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $278.12.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MSI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 46.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 54.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 25.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 25.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on March 16, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $305 from $300 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when WINKLER JASON J sold 2,000 shares for $298.01 per share. The transaction valued at 596,020 led to the insider holds 6,963 shares of the business.

DUNNING KAREN E sold 3,024 shares of MSI for $891,708 on May 18. The SVP, Human Resources now owns 1,233 shares after completing the transaction at $294.84 per share. On May 18, another insider, WINKLER JASON J, who serves as the EVP and CFO of the company, sold 1,665 shares for $294.09 each. As a result, the insider received 489,667 and left with 6,963 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MSI now has a Market Capitalization of 47.11B and an Enterprise Value of 52.60B. As of this moment, Motorola’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 200.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.60 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MSI has reached a high of $299.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $195.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 287.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 261.72.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MSI traded on average about 761.47K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.04M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 167.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 166.35M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MSI as of May 14, 2023 were 1.23M with a Short Ratio of 1.23M, compared to 1.28M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.74% and a Short% of Float of 0.84%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MSI is 3.52, which was 3.34 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.43. The current Payout Ratio is 39.60% for MSI, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 03, 2011 when the company split stock in a 10000:40425 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.52 and a low estimate of $2.5, while EPS last year was $2.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3, with high estimates of $3.09 and low estimates of $2.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.42 and $11.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.29. EPS for the following year is $12.42, with 9 analysts recommending between $13.16 and $11.73.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.36B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.37B to a low estimate of $2.35B. As of the current estimate, Motorola Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.14B, an estimated increase of 10.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.49B, an increase of 7.70% less than the figure of $10.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.53B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.44B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.11B, up 7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.74B and the low estimate is $10.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.