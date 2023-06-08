Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $48.86, up 1.66% from its previous closing price of $48.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1042291 shares were traded. COOP stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.26.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of COOP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when Bray Jesse K sold 21,000 shares for $46.38 per share. The transaction valued at 973,980 led to the insider holds 582,871 shares of the business.

Bray Jesse K sold 21,000 shares of COOP for $978,390 on Apr 28. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 603,871 shares after completing the transaction at $46.59 per share. On Mar 28, another insider, Bray Jesse K, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 21,000 shares for $38.88 each. As a result, the insider received 816,480 and left with 624,871 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COOP now has a Market Capitalization of 3.33B and an Enterprise Value of 8.40B. As of this moment, Mr.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COOP has reached a high of $48.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.33.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that COOP traded 651.20K shares on average per day over the past three months and 590.07k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 69.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.81M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for COOP as of May 14, 2023 were 2.96M with a Short Ratio of 2.96M, compared to 3.04M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.35% and a Short% of Float of 6.19%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.32 and a low estimate of $0.96, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.36, with high estimates of $1.44 and low estimates of $1.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.45 and $5.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.28. EPS for the following year is $6.76, with 5 analysts recommending between $7.19 and $6.09.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $404M. It ranges from a high estimate of $417.7M to a low estimate of $379M. As of the current estimate, Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $599M, an estimated decrease of -32.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $426.88M, a decrease of -16.30% over than the figure of -$32.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $441.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $403M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COOP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.46B, down -34.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.99B and the low estimate is $1.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.