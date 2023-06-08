Natera Inc. (NTRA) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $49.56

As of close of business last night, Natera Inc.’s stock clocked out at $49.56, up 2.55% from its previous closing price of $48.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 832093 shares were traded.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NTRA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on May 05, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $76.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Sheena Jonathan sold 5,000 shares for $54.06 per share. The transaction valued at 270,319 led to the insider holds 519,746 shares of the business.

Brophy Michael Burkes sold 949 shares of NTRA for $52,176 on Apr 24. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 67,197 shares after completing the transaction at $54.98 per share. On Apr 24, another insider, Chapman Steven Leonard, who serves as the CEO AND PRESIDENT of the company, sold 885 shares for $54.98 each. As a result, the insider received 48,657 and left with 212,405 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTRA now has a Market Capitalization of 5.66B and an Enterprise Value of 5.29B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.10 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTRA has reached a high of $59.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.66.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NTRA traded 1.17M shares on average per day over the past three months and 934.73k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 111.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.78M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NTRA as of May 14, 2023 were 6.74M with a Short Ratio of 6.74M, compared to 5.19M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.90% and a Short% of Float of 6.30%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.98 and a low estimate of -$1.22, while EPS last year was -$1.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.95, with high estimates of -$0.85 and low estimates of -$1.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.83 and -$4.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.11. EPS for the following year is -$2.75, with 15 analysts recommending between -$1.93 and -$3.48.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $242.15M. It ranges from a high estimate of $249M to a low estimate of $233.1M. As of the current estimate, Natera Inc.’s year-ago sales were $198.2M, an estimated increase of 22.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $255.77M, an increase of 23.80% over than the figure of $22.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $262M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $248.9M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $820.22M, up 23.00% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.41B and the low estimate is $1.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.