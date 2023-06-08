nCino Inc. (NCNO)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $24.16 in the prior trading day, nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) closed at $24.33, up 0.70%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 731659 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NCNO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on April 04, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $25 from $27 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 10 when Sellers Jeanette sold 557 shares for $23.74 per share. The transaction valued at 13,223 led to the insider holds 17,330 shares of the business.

Naude Pierre sold 11,031 shares of NCNO for $266,013 on Apr 06. The CEO now owns 871,887 shares after completing the transaction at $24.11 per share. On Apr 06, another insider, Glover Joshua L, who serves as the President & Chief Rev Officer of the company, sold 2,386 shares for $24.11 each. As a result, the insider received 57,538 and left with 317,987 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NCNO now has a Market Capitalization of 2.71B and an Enterprise Value of 2.69B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.30 whereas that against EBITDA is -67.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NCNO has reached a high of $39.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.60.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 987.72K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.14M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 112.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.10M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NCNO as of May 14, 2023 were 7.21M with a Short Ratio of 7.21M, compared to 6.51M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.42% and a Short% of Float of 10.33%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.39 and $0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.38. EPS for the following year is $0.54, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.64 and $0.44.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $114.91M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $116.5M to a low estimate of $114.05M. As of the current estimate, nCino Inc.’s year-ago sales were $99.63M, an estimated increase of 15.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NCNO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $479.37M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $475.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $476.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $408.31M, up 16.80% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $555.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $586.4M and the low estimate is $538.33M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.