NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) was $62.55 for the day, up 0.89% from the previous closing price of $62.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 569756 shares were traded. NEP stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.00.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NEP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on June 01, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $60 from $53 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 27 when Kind Peter H bought 1,750 shares for $56.89 per share. The transaction valued at 99,558 led to the insider holds 32,340 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NEP now has a Market Capitalization of 5.56B and an Enterprise Value of 10.67B. As of this moment, NextEra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.67 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEP has reached a high of $86.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.47.

Shares Statistics:

NEP traded an average of 1.13M shares per day over the past three months and 599.39k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 87.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.33M. Insiders hold about 1.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NEP as of May 14, 2023 were 4.24M with a Short Ratio of 4.24M, compared to 4M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.77% and a Short% of Float of 4.82%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.20, NEP has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.37. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.72.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.8 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $2.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.92 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.31 and -$0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.4. EPS for the following year is $1.85, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.75 and -$1.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $528.96M to a low estimate of $372.83M. As of the current estimate, NextEra Energy Partners LP’s year-ago sales were $362M, an estimated increase of 16.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $413.14M, an increase of 36.80% over than the figure of $16.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $487.82M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $355.6M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.21B, up 30.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.05B and the low estimate is $1.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.