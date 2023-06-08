Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) closed at $157.53 down -2.01% from its previous closing price of $160.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1214318 shares were traded. NVO stock price reached its highest trading level at $159.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $156.66.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Novo Nordisk A/S’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVO now has a Market Capitalization of 351.68B and an Enterprise Value of 351.36B. As of this moment, Novo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 14.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 30.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVO has reached a high of $172.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $95.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 164.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 133.83.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NVO has traded an average of 1.45M shares per day and 1.32M over the past ten days. A total of 2.25B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.18B. Insiders hold about 26.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NVO as of May 14, 2023 were 1.56M with a Short Ratio of 1.56M, compared to 1.72M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NVO is 1.76, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.11%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.90. The current Payout Ratio is 33.02% for NVO, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 03, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 23, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 08, 2014 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.3 and a low estimate of $1.18, while EPS last year was $0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.33, with high estimates of $1.39 and low estimates of $1.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.28 and $4.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5. EPS for the following year is $5.63, with 4 analysts recommending between $6.28 and $5.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $8.09B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $8.09B to a low estimate of $8.09B. As of the current estimate, Novo Nordisk A/S’s year-ago sales were $5.65B, an estimated increase of 43.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.56B, an increase of 31.10% less than the figure of $43.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.56B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.56B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $33.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.66B, up 24.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $36.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40.56B and the low estimate is $34.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.