NuVasive Inc. (NUVA)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 564582 shares were traded. NUVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.34.

To gain a deeper understanding of NUVA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 88.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NUVA now has a Market Capitalization of 2.08B and an Enterprise Value of 2.90B. As of this moment, NuVasive’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 152.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.30.

Over the past 52 weeks, NUVA has reached a high of $54.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.06.

It appears that NUVA traded 917.59K shares on average per day over the past three months and 762.86k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.02M. Insiders hold about 0.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 112.85% stake in the company. Shares short for NUVA as of May 14, 2023 were 9.29M with a Short Ratio of 9.29M, compared to 4.21M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.71% and a Short% of Float of 25.12%.

