Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) was $316.10 for the day, up 2.79% from the previous closing price of $307.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+8.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1204220 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ODFL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 148.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Bates David J. sold 1,208 shares for $344.71 per share. The transaction valued at 416,410 led to the insider holds 14,082 shares of the business.

CONGDON DAVID S sold 20,000 shares of ODFL for $7,036,400 on Feb 16. The Executive Chairman now owns 822,707 shares after completing the transaction at $351.82 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Gabosch Bradley R, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,700 shares for $358.21 each. As a result, the insider received 967,167 and left with 5,818 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ODFL now has a Market Capitalization of 34.68B and an Enterprise Value of 34.55B. As of this moment, Old’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ODFL has reached a high of $381.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $231.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 321.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 305.65.

Shares Statistics:

ODFL traded an average of 762.71K shares per day over the past three months and 1.12M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 109.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.33M. Insiders hold about 12.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ODFL as of May 14, 2023 were 4.96M with a Short Ratio of 4.96M, compared to 4.77M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.52% and a Short% of Float of 5.05%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.30, ODFL has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.33. The current Payout Ratio is 10.60% for ODFL, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 20, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 24, 2020 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.05 and a low estimate of $2.55, while EPS last year was $3.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.87, with high estimates of $3.24 and low estimates of $2.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12 and $10.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.97. EPS for the following year is $12.56, with 20 analysts recommending between $13.5 and $11.65.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.54B to a low estimate of $1.41B. As of the current estimate, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.67B, an estimated decrease of -11.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.5B, a decrease of -7.30% over than the figure of -$11.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.6B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.43B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ODFL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.26B, down -6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.65B and the low estimate is $5.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.