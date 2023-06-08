Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, Paycor HCM Inc.’s stock clocked out at $24.15, down -0.21% from its previous closing price of $24.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 740128 shares were traded. PYCR stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.62.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PYCR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when MILLER SCOTT DAVID bought 3,000 shares for $22.19 per share. The transaction valued at 66,570 led to the insider holds 185,437 shares of the business.

Geene Alice L sold 1,267 shares of PYCR for $30,307 on Apr 25. The insider now owns 55,441 shares after completing the transaction at $23.92 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Corr Jonathan, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,509 shares for $24.81 each. As a result, the insider received 37,438 and left with 22,817 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PYCR now has a Market Capitalization of 4.26B and an Enterprise Value of 4.20B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 146.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PYCR has reached a high of $34.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.06.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PYCR traded 490.96K shares on average per day over the past three months and 580.29k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 176.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 174.87M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.45% stake in the company. Shares short for PYCR as of May 14, 2023 were 10.07M with a Short Ratio of 10.07M, compared to 9.67M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.70% and a Short% of Float of 18.06%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.38 and $0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.43, with 17 analysts recommending between $0.52 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 16 analysts expect revenue to total $136.53M. It ranges from a high estimate of $137.01M to a low estimate of $136M. As of the current estimate, Paycor HCM Inc.’s year-ago sales were $110.99M, an estimated increase of 23.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $143.03M, an increase of 26.20% over than the figure of $23.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $146.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $140.15M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PYCR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $549.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $548.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $549.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $429.39M, up 27.90% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $648.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $667.9M and the low estimate is $633.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.