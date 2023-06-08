Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) closed the day trading at $67.47 down -0.13% from the previous closing price of $67.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1402014 shares were traded. PLNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.13.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PLNT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on May 19, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $86.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 when Rondeau Christopher bought 10,000 shares for $64.98 per share. The transaction valued at 649,850 led to the insider holds 36,305 shares of the business.

Simmons Jennifer sold 15 shares of PLNT for $1,166 on Apr 10. The Div President, Corp Stores now owns 6,706 shares after completing the transaction at $77.73 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, Simmons Jennifer, who serves as the Div President, Corp Stores of the company, sold 86 shares for $74.05 each. As a result, the insider received 6,368 and left with 6,721 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLNT now has a Market Capitalization of 5.73B and an Enterprise Value of 7.60B. As of this moment, Planet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 53.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.82 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLNT has reached a high of $85.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.16.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PLNT traded about 1.02M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PLNT traded about 1.47M shares per day. A total of 84.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.19M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.54% stake in the company. Shares short for PLNT as of May 14, 2023 were 3.6M with a Short Ratio of 3.60M, compared to 3.55M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.24% and a Short% of Float of 4.24%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.61 and a low estimate of $0.48, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.24 and $2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.16. EPS for the following year is $2.65, with 17 analysts recommending between $2.8 and $2.41.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $252.57M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $264M to a low estimate of $243M. As of the current estimate, Planet Fitness Inc.’s year-ago sales were $224.44M, an estimated increase of 12.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $271.22M, an increase of 15.60% over than the figure of $12.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $282.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $261.5M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $936.77M, up 12.60% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.25B and the low estimate is $1.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.