PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $18.87 in the prior trading day, PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) closed at $18.57, down -1.59%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 995882 shares were traded. PWSC stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.50.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PWSC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 57.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on April 18, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $24 from $20 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when HENDRAKA ANGELINA sold 4,542 shares for $18.12 per share. The transaction valued at 82,301 led to the insider holds 129,465 shares of the business.

HENDRAKA ANGELINA sold 2,130 shares of PWSC for $36,423 on May 05. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 134,007 shares after completing the transaction at $17.10 per share. On May 04, another insider, HENDRAKA ANGELINA, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 1,860 shares for $19.59 each. As a result, the insider received 36,437 and left with 136,137 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PWSC now has a Market Capitalization of 3.02B and an Enterprise Value of 3.71B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PWSC has reached a high of $26.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.91.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 679.67K shares per day over the past 3-months and 794.33k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 160.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.43M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PWSC as of May 14, 2023 were 1.65M with a Short Ratio of 1.65M, compared to 1.29M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.02% and a Short% of Float of 2.96%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.91 and $0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.87. EPS for the following year is $0.99, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.03 and $0.95.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $171.82M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $173.8M to a low estimate of $170.3M. As of the current estimate, PowerSchool Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $157.59M, an estimated increase of 9.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $180.73M, an increase of 11.30% over than the figure of $9.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $182.21M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $179.22M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PWSC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $694.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $689.95M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $691.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $630.68M, up 9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $762.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $776.7M and the low estimate is $747.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.