Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) Shares Decline by -1.99% to Close at $44.92

As of close of business last night, Qiagen N.V.’s stock clocked out at $44.92, down -1.99% from its previous closing price of $45.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 954718 shares were traded. QGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.87.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of QGEN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QGEN now has a Market Capitalization of 10.24B and an Enterprise Value of 10.84B. As of this moment, Qiagen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QGEN has reached a high of $51.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.42.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that QGEN traded 835.51K shares on average per day over the past three months and 993.64k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 229.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 226.94M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.40% stake in the company. Shares short for QGEN as of May 14, 2023 were 2.85M with a Short Ratio of 2.85M, compared to 3.94M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.25% and a Short% of Float of 1.46%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.16 and $2.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.11. EPS for the following year is $2.3, with 18 analysts recommending between $2.44 and $2.2.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $493.31M. It ranges from a high estimate of $502.4M to a low estimate of $484.02M. As of the current estimate, Qiagen N.V.’s year-ago sales were $516M, an estimated decrease of -4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $526.02M, an increase of 5.30% over than the figure of -$4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $534.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $515.1M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QGEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.14B, down -3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.26B and the low estimate is $2.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.