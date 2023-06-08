Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) was $18.07 for the day, down -0.06% from the previous closing price of $18.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1226181 shares were traded. XM stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.07.

Ratios:

Our analysis of XM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 294.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on February 02, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $19 from $14 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when McMurray Bill sold 15,000 shares for $18.06 per share. The transaction valued at 270,930 led to the insider holds 806,422 shares of the business.

Stucki Brian sold 22,000 shares of XM for $393,312 on May 04. The insider now owns 611,186 shares after completing the transaction at $17.88 per share. On May 03, another insider, Smith Ryan S, who serves as the Founder and Executive Chair of the company, sold 412,099 shares for $17.90 each. As a result, the insider received 7,374,718 and left with 11,653,339 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XM now has a Market Capitalization of 10.96B and an Enterprise Value of 10.43B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.80 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XM has reached a high of $18.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.83.

Shares Statistics:

XM traded an average of 4.94M shares per day over the past three months and 4.54M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 599.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.40M. Insiders hold about 18.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.50% stake in the company. Shares short for XM as of May 14, 2023 were 4.34M with a Short Ratio of 4.34M, compared to 5.28M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.72% and a Short% of Float of 3.16%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.24 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.36 and $0.22.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $413.8M to a low estimate of $403M. As of the current estimate, Qualtrics International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $356.37M, an estimated increase of 14.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $425.75M, an increase of 12.80% less than the figure of $14.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $434.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $422.52M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.46B, up 14.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.96B and the low estimate is $1.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.