Quantum Corporation (QMCO) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $1.03

As of close of business last night, Quantum Corporation’s stock clocked out at $1.03, down -2.83% from its previous closing price of $1.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 640202 shares were traded. QMCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of QMCO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when Cabrera Brian E sold 30,915 shares for $0.95 per share. The transaction valued at 29,372 led to the insider holds 244,046 shares of the business.

Cabrera Brian E sold 863 shares of QMCO for $1,200 on Nov 02. The SVP Chief Admin Ofcr & Secy now owns 274,961 shares after completing the transaction at $1.39 per share. On Oct 11, another insider, Lerner James J, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 32,888 shares for $1.15 each. As a result, the insider received 37,821 and left with 1,894,811 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QMCO now has a Market Capitalization of 94.64M and an Enterprise Value of 168.31M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.41 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QMCO has reached a high of $2.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0218, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2405.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that QMCO traded 180.46K shares on average per day over the past three months and 420.58k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 105.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.33M. Insiders hold about 4.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.50% stake in the company. Shares short for QMCO as of May 14, 2023 were 380.88k with a Short Ratio of 0.38M, compared to 311.54k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.36% and a Short% of Float of 0.50%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.05 and $0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.11, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.21 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $98.08M. It ranges from a high estimate of $101.2M to a low estimate of $97M. As of the current estimate, Quantum Corporation’s year-ago sales were $97.07M, an estimated increase of 1.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $100.73M, an increase of 6.60% over than the figure of $1.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $103.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $98.87M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QMCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $423.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $406.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $414.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $412.75M, up 0.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $430.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $444M and the low estimate is $423.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.