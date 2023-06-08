Qudian Inc. (QD) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) closed at $1.68 up 4.35% from its previous closing price of $1.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 600513 shares were traded. QD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Qudian Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.90 and its Current Ratio is at 18.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QD now has a Market Capitalization of 377.83M and an Enterprise Value of -845.72M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.46 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QD has reached a high of $2.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2722, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0734.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, QD has traded an average of 382.86K shares per day and 524.48k over the past ten days. A total of 239.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.79M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.00% stake in the company. Shares short for QD as of May 14, 2023 were 1.07M with a Short Ratio of 1.07M, compared to 1.46M on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $47.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $47.58M and the low estimate is $47.58M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.