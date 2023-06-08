R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs RCM

After finishing at $16.90 in the prior trading day, R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) closed at $16.96, up 0.36%. On the day, 2915888 shares were traded. RCM stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.84.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RCM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 12, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when SPARBY JOHN M. sold 20,000 shares for $16.36 per share. The transaction valued at 327,280 led to the insider holds 243,827 shares of the business.

RIVAS LEE bought 71,767 shares of RCM for $1,000,001 on Feb 21. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 71,767 shares after completing the transaction at $13.93 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, TCP-ASC ACHI Series LLLP, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 15,000,000 shares for $20.43 each. As a result, the insider received 306,375,000 and left with 164,754,055 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RCM now has a Market Capitalization of 7.09B and an Enterprise Value of 8.87B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.51 whereas that against EBITDA is 41.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RCM has reached a high of $27.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.93.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.14M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 416.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 303.12M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RCM as of May 14, 2023 were 21.05M with a Short Ratio of 21.05M, compared to 21.1M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.03% and a Short% of Float of 13.66%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.21 and -$0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.23, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.47 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $561.74M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $567M to a low estimate of $556.5M. As of the current estimate, R1 RCM Inc.’s year-ago sales were $391.9M, an estimated increase of 43.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $585.28M, an increase of 11.80% less than the figure of $43.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $598.45M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $574M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RCM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.81B, up 27.90% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.87B and the low estimate is $2.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.