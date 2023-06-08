Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Records 2.18 million Shares Traded, Reaches $9.38 High

After finishing at $8.63 in the prior trading day, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) closed at $9.07, up 5.10%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2181605 shares were traded. RXRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.82.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RXRX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on May 22, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Virani Shafique sold 17,865 shares for $8.93 per share. The transaction valued at 159,534 led to the insider holds 143,954 shares of the business.

Virani Shafique sold 25,000 shares of RXRX for $214,500 on Jun 01. The Chief Business Officer now owns 161,819 shares after completing the transaction at $8.58 per share. On May 31, another insider, Larson Tina Marriott, who serves as the President and COO of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $8.63 each. As a result, the insider received 25,888 and left with 424,160 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RXRX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.66B and an Enterprise Value of 1.24B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 39.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 26.66 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RXRX has reached a high of $14.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.66.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.83M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.4M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 191.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 151.58M. Insiders hold about 5.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RXRX as of May 14, 2023 were 20M with a Short Ratio of 20.00M, compared to 20M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.40% and a Short% of Float of 17.58%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.35 and a low estimate of -$0.4, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.37, with high estimates of -$0.34 and low estimates of -$0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.22 and -$1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.4. EPS for the following year is -$1.6, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.3 and -$1.85.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $11.91M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.65M to a low estimate of $9.5M. As of the current estimate, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.67M, an estimated increase of 55.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.19M, a decrease of -7.40% less than the figure of $55.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RXRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $90M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $37.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $59.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $39.84M, up 48.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $52.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $86.6M and the low estimate is $6.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.