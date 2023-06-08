RingCentral Inc. (RNG) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG) closed the day trading at $34.01 down -1.65% from the previous closing price of $34.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1567356 shares were traded. RNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.80.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RNG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Marlow John H sold 9,080 shares for $33.31 per share. The transaction valued at 302,468 led to the insider holds 313,204 shares of the business.

Parekh Sonalee Elizabeth sold 4,250 shares of RNG for $115,760 on May 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 129,005 shares after completing the transaction at $27.24 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Marlow John H, who serves as the SVP, CAO & General Counsel of the company, sold 7,823 shares for $34.23 each. As a result, the insider received 267,767 and left with 185,260 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RNG now has a Market Capitalization of 3.25B and an Enterprise Value of 4.85B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.36 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RNG has reached a high of $63.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.42.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RNG traded about 2.23M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RNG traded about 2.4M shares per day. A total of 95.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.81M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RNG as of May 14, 2023 were 6.02M with a Short Ratio of 6.02M, compared to 4.42M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.30% and a Short% of Float of 9.63%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 27 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.77 and a low estimate of $0.72, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.82, with high estimates of $0.87 and low estimates of $0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.28 and $3.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.23. EPS for the following year is $3.71, with 26 analysts recommending between $4.08 and $3.41.

Revenue Estimates

26 analysts predict $536.19M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $537.5M to a low estimate of $535M. As of the current estimate, RingCentral Inc.’s year-ago sales were $486.9M, an estimated increase of 10.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 26 analysts are estimating revenue of $553.71M, an increase of 10.10% over than the figure of $10.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $558.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $550M.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.99B, up 10.50% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.54B and the low estimate is $2.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.