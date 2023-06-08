Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of $1.14

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) closed the day trading at $101.99 down -1.62% from the previous closing price of $103.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2554815 shares were traded. ROST stock price reached its highest trading level at $104.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $101.53.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ROST, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when RENTLER BARBARA sold 11,866 shares for $102.54 per share. The transaction valued at 1,216,711 led to the insider holds 325,367 shares of the business.

RENTLER BARBARA sold 30,000 shares of ROST for $3,071,808 on May 25. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 337,233 shares after completing the transaction at $102.39 per share. On Apr 06, another insider, KOBAYASHI MICHAEL K, who serves as the PRES., CHIEF CAPABILITY OFCR of the company, sold 12,221 shares for $106.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,295,457 and left with 96,486 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ROST now has a Market Capitalization of 34.74B and an Enterprise Value of 36.06B. As of this moment, Ross’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROST has reached a high of $122.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $69.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 104.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 103.73.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ROST traded about 2.30M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ROST traded about 2.59M shares per day. A total of 339.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 338.20M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ROST as of May 14, 2023 were 5.79M with a Short Ratio of 5.79M, compared to 5.63M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.69% and a Short% of Float of 2.01%.

Dividends & Splits

ROST’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.34, up from 1.26 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.93. The current Payout Ratio is 29.30% for ROST, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 11, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.19 and a low estimate of $1.04, while EPS last year was $1.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.14, with high estimates of $1.23 and low estimates of $0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.22 and $4.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.92. EPS for the following year is $5.41, with 20 analysts recommending between $5.67 and $4.35.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $4.72B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.77B to a low estimate of $4.64B. As of the current estimate, Ross Stores Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.58B, an estimated increase of 3.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.7B, up 4.80% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.95B and the low estimate is $19.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.