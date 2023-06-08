Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs RSI

After finishing at $3.18 in the prior trading day, Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) closed at $3.11, down -2.20%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 573150 shares were traded. RSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1100.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RSI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Susquehanna on April 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Positive and sets its target price to $4.25 from $7 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 11 when SCHWARTZ RICHARD TODD sold 3,285 shares for $3.08 per share. The transaction valued at 10,127 led to the insider holds 1,653,168 shares of the business.

BLUHM NEIL sold 1,084 shares of RSI for $3,342 on Apr 11. The Executive Chairman now owns 76,566 shares after completing the transaction at $3.08 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, SCHWARTZ RICHARD TODD, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 24,955 shares for $3.03 each. As a result, the insider received 75,669 and left with 2,128,607 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RSI now has a Market Capitalization of 209.41M and an Enterprise Value of 63.63M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.10 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RSI has reached a high of $6.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0900, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7696.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 468.45K shares per day over the past 3-months and 457.84k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 65.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.03M. Insiders hold about 8.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RSI as of May 14, 2023 were 2.32M with a Short Ratio of 2.32M, compared to 1.56M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.45% and a Short% of Float of 3.58%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.17 and -$0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.18. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.11 and -$0.37.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $158.03M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $163.4M to a low estimate of $151.68M. As of the current estimate, Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s year-ago sales were $143.74M, an estimated increase of 9.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $163.3M, an increase of 3.90% less than the figure of $9.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $169M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $157.06M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $673.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $632.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $663.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $592.21M, up 12.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $751.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $789.69M and the low estimate is $700.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.