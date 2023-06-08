Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $21.49 in the prior trading day, Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH) closed at $21.47, down -0.09%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1016930 shares were traded. RUTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.47.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RUTH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 43.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RUTH now has a Market Capitalization of 689.89M and an Enterprise Value of 925.41M. As of this moment, Ruth’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RUTH has reached a high of $21.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.88.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.21M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 32.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.31M. Insiders hold about 4.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RUTH as of May 14, 2023 were 855.44k with a Short Ratio of 0.86M, compared to 1.84M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.66% and a Short% of Float of 4.00%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, RUTH’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.58, compared to 0.64 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.98%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.33 and $1.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.32. EPS for the following year is $1.32, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.32 and $1.32.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $134.49M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $137.9M to a low estimate of $130.67M. As of the current estimate, Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $128.65M, an estimated increase of 4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $119.48M, an increase of 6.00% over than the figure of $4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $121.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $116.3M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RUTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $552.27M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $546.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $549.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $505.86M, up 8.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $577.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $577.15M and the low estimate is $577M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.