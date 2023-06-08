SAP SE (SAP) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) closed at $131.70 down -0.11% from its previous closing price of $131.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 805013 shares were traded. SAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $133.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $131.48.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SAP SE’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SAP now has a Market Capitalization of 154.19B and an Enterprise Value of 157.44B. As of this moment, SAP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 74.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAP has reached a high of $137.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $78.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 130.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 110.32.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SAP has traded an average of 963.30K shares per day and 814.38k over the past ten days. A total of 1.17B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.09B. Insiders hold about 25.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SAP as of May 14, 2023 were 1.34M with a Short Ratio of 1.34M, compared to 1M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SAP is 2.23, from 2.05 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.60. The current Payout Ratio is 104.00% for SAP, which recently paid a dividend on May 21, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 27, 1998 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.33 and a low estimate of $1.18, while EPS last year was $0.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.47, with high estimates of $1.55 and low estimates of $1.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.38 and $4.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.61. EPS for the following year is $6.65, with 24 analysts recommending between $7.72 and $6.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $8.16B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $8.32B to a low estimate of $8B. As of the current estimate, SAP SE’s year-ago sales were $8.1B, an estimated increase of 0.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.43B, a decrease of -0.20% less than the figure of $0.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.66B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.15B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.27B, up 1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $36.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $39B and the low estimate is $35.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.