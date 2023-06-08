Seadrill Limited (SDRL) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) closed at $36.11 in the last session, up 0.08% from day before closing price of $36.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 697207 shares were traded. SDRL stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.26.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SDRL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on March 17, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SDRL now has a Market Capitalization of 2.88B and an Enterprise Value of 2.87B. As of this moment, Seadrill’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.84 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SDRL has reached a high of $45.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.66.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SDRL traded on average about 288.71K shares per day over the past 3-months and 296.47k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 79.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.29M. Insiders hold about 13.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.56% stake in the company. Shares short for SDRL as of May 14, 2023 were 1.78M with a Short Ratio of 1.78M, compared to 1.79M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.23% and a Short% of Float of 2.39%.