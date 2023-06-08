Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $0.90

As of close of business last night, Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.90, down -7.85% from its previous closing price of $0.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0767 from its previous closing price. On the day, 583662 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SEEL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on September 27, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $8 from $2.50 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SEEL now has a Market Capitalization of 109.63M and an Enterprise Value of 112.35M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 139.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 139.05 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEEL has reached a high of $1.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8282, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8838.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SEEL traded 474.20K shares on average per day over the past three months and 443.74k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 112.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.97M. Insiders hold about 2.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SEEL as of May 14, 2023 were 5.81M with a Short Ratio of 5.81M, compared to 6.29M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.77% and a Short% of Float of 4.91%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.41, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.26 and -$0.49.