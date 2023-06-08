Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $70.17

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) closed the day trading at $70.17 up 0.24% from the previous closing price of $70.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 942555 shares were traded. SHAK stock price reached its highest trading level at $71.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.42.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SHAK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on May 19, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $63 from $52 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Koff Zach sold 5,000 shares for $60.00 per share. The transaction valued at 300,000 led to the insider holds 31,085 shares of the business.

Flug Jeffrey sold 1,864 shares of SHAK for $111,970 on Feb 02. The Director now owns 6,983 shares after completing the transaction at $60.07 per share. On Oct 28, another insider, Koff Zach, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 3,900 shares for $55.00 each. As a result, the insider received 214,500 and left with 31,085 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SHAK now has a Market Capitalization of 2.77B and an Enterprise Value of 3.21B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 45.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHAK has reached a high of $71.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.49.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SHAK traded about 863.06K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SHAK traded about 689.63k shares per day. A total of 39.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.26M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SHAK as of May 14, 2023 were 2.91M with a Short Ratio of 2.91M, compared to 3.85M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.40% and a Short% of Float of 10.76%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from Shake Shack, Inc. analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $36.41, with high estimates of $581.15 and low estimates of $25.03.

EPS for the following year is $ETF, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.