Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs SHPH

After finishing at $1.10 in the prior trading day, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHPH) closed at $1.12, up 2.28%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0250 from its previous closing price. On the day, 622545 shares were traded. SHPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0700.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SHPH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.50 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 29 when Dritschilo Anatoly sold 8,372 shares for $1.60 per share. The transaction valued at 13,437 led to the insider holds 1,085,200 shares of the business.

Jacobs Bette sold 4,366 shares of SHPH for $7,007 on Dec 29. The Director now owns 31,221 shares after completing the transaction at $1.60 per share. On Dec 29, another insider, Dritschilo Peter, who serves as the President and COO of the company, sold 3,820 shares for $1.60 each. As a result, the insider received 6,131 and left with 6,560 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SHPH now has a Market Capitalization of 15.46M and an Enterprise Value of 6.85M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHPH has reached a high of $126.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2836, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9977.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.22M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 13.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.81M. Insiders hold about 26.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SHPH as of May 14, 2023 were 52.46k with a Short Ratio of 0.05M, compared to 108.71k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.38% and a Short% of Float of 0.93%.