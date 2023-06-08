Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI) closed at $12.59 in the last session, up 0.80% from day before closing price of $12.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 660491 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SWBI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on December 07, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $13.50 from $22 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when SCOTT ROBERT L sold 4,000 shares for $10.88 per share. The transaction valued at 43,502 led to the insider holds 75,073 shares of the business.

SCOTT ROBERT L sold 4,000 shares of SWBI for $40,891 on Jan 17. The Director now owns 79,073 shares after completing the transaction at $10.22 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, SCOTT ROBERT L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $8.87 each. As a result, the insider received 35,492 and left with 83,073 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SWBI now has a Market Capitalization of 577.40M and an Enterprise Value of 597.10M. As of this moment, Smith’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.16 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWBI has reached a high of $16.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.19.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SWBI traded on average about 469.69K shares per day over the past 3-months and 353.15k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 45.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.00M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SWBI as of May 14, 2023 were 2.48M with a Short Ratio of 2.48M, compared to 2.45M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.40% and a Short% of Float of 5.47%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SWBI is 0.40, which was 0.38 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.20%. The current Payout Ratio is 28.90% for SWBI, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 24, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1301:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.79. EPS for the following year is $0.92, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.1 and $0.82.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $138.38M. It ranges from a high estimate of $139.39M to a low estimate of $137.8M. As of the current estimate, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $181.3M, an estimated decrease of -23.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $104.12M, an increase of 23.40% over than the figure of -$23.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $104.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $103.95M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SWBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $473.85M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $472.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $472.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $864.13M, down -45.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $500.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $503.77M and the low estimate is $498M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.