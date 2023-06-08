SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) Stocks Hit Low of $N/A Before Closing at $27.53

In the latest session, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SWTX) closed at $27.53 up 2.88% from its previous closing price of $26.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 653821 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.20 and its Current Ratio is at 14.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on December 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Schwartz Jeffrey Lawrence sold 1,750,000 shares for $28.50 per share. The transaction valued at 49,875,000 led to the insider holds 3,081,307 shares of the business.

Hambleton Julie sold 1,106 shares of SWTX for $34,841 on Mar 15. The Director now owns 4,818 shares after completing the transaction at $31.50 per share. On Jan 26, another insider, Pichl Daniel, who serves as the Chief People Officer of the company, sold 858 shares for $31.00 each. As a result, the insider received 26,598 and left with 35,203 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SWTX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.72B and an Enterprise Value of 1.20B. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 64.18 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWTX has reached a high of $39.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.82.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SWTX has traded an average of 710.68K shares per day and 677.13k over the past ten days. A total of 62.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.22M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.93% stake in the company. Shares short for SWTX as of May 14, 2023 were 11.99M with a Short Ratio of 11.99M, compared to 11.18M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.18% and a Short% of Float of 23.33%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.18 and a low estimate of -$1.33, while EPS last year was -$1.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.22, with high estimates of -$1.11 and low estimates of -$1.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.21 and -$5.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.94. EPS for the following year is -$4.24, with 5 analysts recommending between -$3.31 and -$5.16.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $61.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $101M and the low estimate is $23.69M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 414.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.