StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Stocks Reach New Highs at $12.88 During Trading Session

After finishing at $13.15 in the prior trading day, StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) closed at $12.88, down -2.05%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6023450 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of STNE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on May 11, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STNE now has a Market Capitalization of 4.03B and an Enterprise Value of 3.10B. As of this moment, StoneCo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4293.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 77.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.32 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STNE has reached a high of $14.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.43.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.72M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.96M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 312.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 247.37M. Insiders hold about 1.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.60% stake in the company. Shares short for STNE as of May 14, 2023 were 19.75M with a Short Ratio of 19.75M, compared to 17.52M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.31% and a Short% of Float of 6.87%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.41 and $0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.76. EPS for the following year is $0.92, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.1 and $0.68.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $591.08M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $600.58M to a low estimate of $584.4M. As of the current estimate, StoneCo Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $430.92M, an estimated increase of 37.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $618.37M, an increase of 25.80% less than the figure of $37.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $630.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $605.68M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STNE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.95B, up 22.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.81B and the low estimate is $2.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.