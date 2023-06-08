Stryker Corporation (SYK) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) closed at $277.97 up 0.51% from its previous closing price of $276.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1176915 shares were traded. SYK stock price reached its highest trading level at $278.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $274.09.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Stryker Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 60.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 88.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 29, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $287.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Datar Srikant M. sold 500 shares for $278.50 per share. The transaction valued at 139,250 led to the insider holds 5,467 shares of the business.

Datar Srikant M. sold 1,000 shares of SYK for $286,000 on May 18. The Director now owns 5,967 shares after completing the transaction at $286.00 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, Golston Allan C., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,459 shares for $263.27 each. As a result, the insider received 1,437,180 and left with 13,537 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SYK now has a Market Capitalization of 105.52B and an Enterprise Value of 116.82B. As of this moment, Stryker’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.16 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYK has reached a high of $306.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $188.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 286.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 250.63.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SYK has traded an average of 1.29M shares per day and 1.31M over the past ten days. A total of 379.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 371.63M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SYK as of May 14, 2023 were 3.12M with a Short Ratio of 3.12M, compared to 4.45M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.82% and a Short% of Float of 0.88%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SYK is 3.00, from 2.89 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.07. The current Payout Ratio is 41.60% for SYK, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 16, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 25 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.48 and a low estimate of $2.32, while EPS last year was $2.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.4, with high estimates of $2.49 and low estimates of $2.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.27 and $10.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.16. EPS for the following year is $11.23, with 28 analysts recommending between $11.55 and $10.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.82B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.96B to a low estimate of $4.75B. As of the current estimate, Stryker Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.49B, an estimated increase of 7.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.81B, an increase of 7.30% less than the figure of $7.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.85B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.76B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SYK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.45B, up 8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.77B and the low estimate is $21.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.