Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) Stock Price Peaks at $446.02 During Trading

The closing price of Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) was $435.32 for the day, down -1.92% from the previous closing price of $443.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1141386 shares were traded. SNPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $446.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $433.76.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SNPS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 39.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 59.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when RUNKEL JOHN F JR sold 1,831 shares for $455.00 per share. The transaction valued at 833,105 led to the insider holds 24,697 shares of the business.

Kankanwadi Sudhindra sold 3,895 shares of SNPS for $1,713,310 on May 26. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 16,758 shares after completing the transaction at $439.87 per share. On May 19, another insider, RUNKEL JOHN F JR, who serves as the GC & Corporate Secretary of the company, sold 2,142 shares for $413.03 each. As a result, the insider received 884,710 and left with 25,147 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNPS now has a Market Capitalization of 66.24B and an Enterprise Value of 65.23B. As of this moment, Synopsys’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 73.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 52.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNPS has reached a high of $468.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $267.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 390.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 347.18.

Shares Statistics:

SNPS traded an average of 907.45K shares per day over the past three months and 1.65M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 152.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 151.48M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SNPS as of May 14, 2023 were 1.35M with a Short Ratio of 1.35M, compared to 1.55M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.89% and a Short% of Float of 0.89%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.77 and a low estimate of $2.72, while EPS last year was $2.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.94, with high estimates of $3.13 and low estimates of $2.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.05 and $10.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.84. EPS for the following year is $12.29, with 11 analysts recommending between $13.24 and $11.64.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.5B to a low estimate of $1.46B. As of the current estimate, Synopsys Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.25B, an estimated increase of 18.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.58B, an increase of 22.70% over than the figure of $18.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.59B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.56B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.08B, up 14.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.64B and the low estimate is $6.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.