Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (TALS) Stock Price Peaks at $2.5700 During Trading

The closing price of Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TALS) was $2.47 for the day, up 0.82% from the previous closing price of $2.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 748560 shares were traded. TALS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2600.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TALS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.60 and its Current Ratio is at 16.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on October 20, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when Ildstad Suzanne sold 25,549 shares for $2.53 per share. The transaction valued at 64,596 led to the insider holds 2,756,474 shares of the business.

Ildstad Suzanne sold 7,841 shares of TALS for $19,755 on Jun 05. The Director now owns 2,782,023 shares after completing the transaction at $2.52 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, Ildstad Suzanne, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 15,818 shares for $2.50 each. As a result, the insider received 39,616 and left with 2,789,864 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TALS now has a Market Capitalization of 106.99M and an Enterprise Value of -57.55M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TALS has reached a high of $9.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4418, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0726.

Shares Statistics:

TALS traded an average of 275.21K shares per day over the past three months and 251.39k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 41.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.28M. Insiders hold about 10.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TALS as of May 14, 2023 were 773.59k with a Short Ratio of 0.77M, compared to 931.2k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.83% and a Short% of Float of 2.97%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.99 and -$0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.99. EPS for the following year is -$0.3, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.27 and -$0.34.