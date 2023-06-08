TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) was $16.48 for the day, up 0.98% from the previous closing price of $16.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2636822 shares were traded. TGNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.33.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TGNA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TGNA now has a Market Capitalization of 3.71B and an Enterprise Value of 6.17B. As of this moment, TEGNA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.90 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TGNA has reached a high of $22.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.04.

Shares Statistics:

TGNA traded an average of 1.71M shares per day over the past three months and 2.85M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 224.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 221.58M. Insiders hold about 0.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TGNA as of May 14, 2023 were 5.24M with a Short Ratio of 5.24M, compared to 5.61M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.33% and a Short% of Float of 3.04%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.38, TGNA has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.38. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.98. The current Payout Ratio is 14.20% for TGNA, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2017 when the company split stock in a 15625:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.01 and $1.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.89. EPS for the following year is $3.35, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.05 and $2.79.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $741.2M to a low estimate of $728.72M. As of the current estimate, TEGNA Inc.’s year-ago sales were $784.88M, an estimated decrease of -6.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $738.29M, a decrease of -11.70% less than the figure of -$6.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $753M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $731M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TGNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.28B, down -8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.55B and the low estimate is $3.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.