TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) was $2.99 for the day, up 3.46% from the previous closing price of $2.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 859630 shares were traded. TTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9100.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TTI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when McNiven Roy bought 7,500 shares for $3.49 per share. The transaction valued at 26,169 led to the insider holds 17,500 shares of the business.

Murphy Brady M bought 30,000 shares of TTI for $102,300 on Mar 08. The President & CEO now owns 1,722,450 shares after completing the transaction at $3.41 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, BATES THOMAS R JR, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $3.42 each. As a result, the insider paid 51,300 and bolstered with 454,260 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TTI now has a Market Capitalization of 386.90M and an Enterprise Value of 568.86M. As of this moment, TETRA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 65.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.00 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TTI has reached a high of $5.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8492, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5367.

Shares Statistics:

TTI traded an average of 1.29M shares per day over the past three months and 739.01k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 128.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.78M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TTI as of May 14, 2023 were 2.27M with a Short Ratio of 2.27M, compared to 2.22M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.76% and a Short% of Float of 1.83%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.28 and $0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.25. EPS for the following year is $0.39, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.43 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $171M to a low estimate of $168.9M. As of the current estimate, TETRA Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $140.72M, an estimated increase of 20.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $159M, an increase of 17.70% less than the figure of $20.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $162.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $156M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $649.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $632.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $638.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $553.21M, up 15.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $705.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $719.8M and the low estimate is $685M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.