The GEO Group Inc. (GEO)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) closed at $7.69 in the last session, down -0.52% from day before closing price of $7.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1980072 shares were traded. GEO stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.55.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GEO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wedbush on November 29, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $14 from $10 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Black James H. sold 12,837 shares for $8.36 per share. The transaction valued at 107,253 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Black James H. sold 3,000 shares of GEO for $32,970 on Dec 12. The SVP & Pres, Secure Services now owns 6,373 shares after completing the transaction at $10.99 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, March Shayn P., who serves as the VP of Finance and Treasurer of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $10.00 each. As a result, the insider received 25,000 and left with 56,779 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GEO now has a Market Capitalization of 969.12M and an Enterprise Value of 2.88B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.18 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GEO has reached a high of $12.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.08.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GEO traded on average about 2.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.9M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 121.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.21M. Insiders hold about 5.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GEO as of May 14, 2023 were 24.75M with a Short Ratio of 24.75M, compared to 22.94M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.64% and a Short% of Float of 28.36%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for GEO, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 31, 2021 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 21, 2021. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 24, 2017 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.94 and $0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.93. EPS for the following year is $1.24, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.27 and $1.2.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $612.57M, a decrease of -0.70% less than the figure of -$0.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $619.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $607.94M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GEO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.38B, up 2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.55B and the low estimate is $2.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.