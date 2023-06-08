The name Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) should be kept on your radar

The closing price of Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) was $109.09 for the day, down -2.59% from the previous closing price of $111.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3742002 shares were traded. EXPE stock price reached its highest trading level at $114.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $109.02.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of EXPE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on June 06, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $116.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Soliday Lance A sold 462 shares for $91.66 per share. The transaction valued at 42,347 led to the insider holds 9,517 shares of the business.

Soliday Lance A sold 5,387 shares of EXPE for $576,355 on Feb 21. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 9,270 shares after completing the transaction at $106.99 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Soliday Lance A, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 605 shares for $116.71 each. As a result, the insider received 70,610 and left with 9,270 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EXPE now has a Market Capitalization of 16.16B and an Enterprise Value of 16.76B. As of this moment, Expedia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 55.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXPE has reached a high of $133.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $82.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 94.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 98.85.

Shares Statistics:

EXPE traded an average of 2.59M shares per day over the past three months and 3.01M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 152.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.18M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EXPE as of May 14, 2023 were 4.4M with a Short Ratio of 4.40M, compared to 4.84M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.97% and a Short% of Float of 3.53%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for EXPE, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 25, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 20, 2011 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.9 and a low estimate of $1.95, while EPS last year was $1.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.44, with high estimates of $6.22 and low estimates of $4.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.75 and $7.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.28. EPS for the following year is $11.84, with 24 analysts recommending between $13.72 and $9.03.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 23 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.63B to a low estimate of $3.26B. As of the current estimate, Expedia Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.18B, an estimated increase of 6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.93B, an increase of 8.60% over than the figure of $6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.75B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXPE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.67B, up 10.70% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.51B and the low estimate is $13.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.