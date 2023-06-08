The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) Rise 0.93% in Day Trading, Closes at $127.56

The price of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: PNC) closed at $127.56 in the last session, up 0.93% from day before closing price of $126.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3203314 shares were traded. PNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $128.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $124.53.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PNC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on April 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $125 from $157 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 21 when ALVARADO JOSEPH bought 1,000 shares for $123.89 per share. The transaction valued at 123,895 led to the insider holds 1,100 shares of the business.

Fallon Kieran John bought 1,000 shares of PNC for $125,450 on Mar 15. The Executive Vice President now owns 12,046 shares after completing the transaction at $125.45 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Lyons Michael P., who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 5,800 shares for $129.65 each. As a result, the insider received 751,992 and left with 189,834 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PNC now has a Market Capitalization of 50.91B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PNC has reached a high of $176.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $110.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 121.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 147.25.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PNC traded on average about 4.45M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.58M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 401.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 396.99M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PNC as of May 14, 2023 were 8.33M with a Short Ratio of 8.33M, compared to 5.8M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.09% and a Short% of Float of 2.09%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PNC is 6.00, which was 6.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.14. The current Payout Ratio is 41.10% for PNC, which recently paid a dividend on May 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 16, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 15, 1992 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 20 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.57 and a low estimate of $2.97, while EPS last year was $3.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.34, with high estimates of $3.76 and low estimates of $2.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.88 and $12.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.88. EPS for the following year is $13.49, with 22 analysts recommending between $14.88 and $10.85.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $5.47B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.54B to a low estimate of $5.4B. As of the current estimate, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.12B, an estimated increase of 7.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.5B, an increase of 1.70% less than the figure of $7.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.4B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.12B, up 4.80% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.29B and the low estimate is $21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.