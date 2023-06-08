This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) closed the day trading at $0.17 down -4.47% from the previous closing price of $0.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0080 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1235319 shares were traded. EJH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1792 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1555.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EJH, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EJH now has a Market Capitalization of 4.12M and an Enterprise Value of -49.81M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.73 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EJH has reached a high of $82.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4437, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.9073.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EJH traded about 1.72M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EJH traded about 2.94M shares per day. A total of 24.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.99M. Insiders hold about 0.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EJH as of May 14, 2023 were 335.91k with a Short Ratio of 0.34M, compared to 371.77k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.39% and a Short% of Float of 1.40%.